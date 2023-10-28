The Stormlight Archives RPG Announces Lead Design Team

The Stormlight Archives RPG's design team includes several notable veterans from previous tabletop RPGs, with credits that range from Dungeons & Dragons to Star Wars to Pathfinder. This week, Brotherwise Games announced the lead design team for The Stormlight RPG, an upcoming tabletop RPG set within the world of Brandon Sanderson's popular fantasy series The Stormlight Archive. Joining Brotherwise's CEO Johnny O'Neal on the project is Lead Designer Andrew Fischer, Lead Writer Lydia Suen, and Project Lead Anthony Joyce-Rivera. More details about The Stormlight RPG will be announced next month at Dragonsteel Con, with a live play of the new game taking place at the Sanderson-themed convention.

All three announced designers have lengthy credits on popular games and RPG supplements. Andrew Fischer is a longtime Fantasy Flight Games designer who worked on the FFG Star Wars RPG line and led design on tabletop games like Descent: Journeys in the Dark and Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth. Lydia Suen worked on Narrative Design and Development for the Adventures in Rokugan RPG, while Anthony Joyce-Rivera has written a number of D&D 5E supplement and has worked on projects for Wizards of the Coast, Critical Role, and MCDM Productions.

Details about The Stormlight RPG are still relatively light. The game will use a new game system and will likely use miniatures in some way, given that Brotherwise Games is also releasing a set of The Stormlight Archives miniatures later this year. Brotherwise Games has previously released a Stormlight Archives version of Call to Adventure and is also developing another game based on other Brandon Sanderson work.

We'll have more details about The Stormlight RPG in November when Dragonsteel Con hits.