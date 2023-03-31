Dungeons & Dragons Movie Features Surprise Cameo by Marvel Star

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a very surprising A-list actor appear in an unexpected role. The movie includes an appearance from Guardians of the Galaxy actor Bradley Cooper, who plays Michelle Rodriguez's character Holga's ex-husband Marlamin. Marlamin is a halfling (the D&D equivalent to a hobbit) who lives in the town of Longsaddle. The movie established that Holga had fell in love with an "outsider," leading to her banishment from the Elk Tribe, although the fact that Marlamin is a halfling and also Bradley Cooper isn't revealed until Holga arrived unannounced at his home. The scene sees Marlamin gently put to bed any chance of rekindling his relationship with Holga, as he has married another large barbarian woman. Marlamin wishes Holga well and sends her off with a staff she gave him as a gift, which is later revealed to be a useful magical item.

The cameo was a surprise even to Michelle Rodriguez, who originally filmed the scene with a different actor. British actor/director Dexter Fletcher mentioned in a podcast interview over a year ago that he had filmed a scene with Rodriguez in which he played her ex-husband and was swapped out after the fact. Apparently, Rodriguez didn't find out about Cooper being in the film until later. "It was originally another actor [in that scene]," the actress told Yahoo Entertainment. "They added [Cooper] after the fact and then told me about it. I was like, 'What?'"

Cooper's cameo was brought about thanks to his relationship with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-director John Francis Daley. The pair were in Kitchen Confidential together and stayed in touch after that show ended.

Of course, Cooper has at least one other connection to Dungeons & Dragons - his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Vin Diesel is a noted D&D fan.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now.