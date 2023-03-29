Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reunites Freaks and Geeks Cast for Hilarious Promo

Ahead of the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, an amazing promo for the film has been released. In a fit of meta-fun, three members of the Freaks and Geeks cast have reunited for the video. Featuring John Francis Daley returning as Sam Weir, Samm Levine as Neal Schweiber, and Martin Starr as Bill Haverchuck, this reunion video has some layers. Not only does it bring together some of the characters from the show that actually played Dungeons & Dragons in the series, but John Francis Daley is also one of the directors of the new movie. Check out the promo below.

"It was my favorite episode, not because of the Dungeons & Dragons component, but because we got to see Jason Segel do a disco dance," Daley reminisced in a recent interview with UPROXX. "Then I picked it back up as an adult about two years before we started on this movie. And I played a campaign with my adult friends and I played as a kid. I remember the game was so different from anything I had played. My older brother's a Dungeon Master. Just that you make it up, you do things on graph paper, you create a dungeon. It was really cool to me."

Ahead of the film's premiere the movie is already earning rave reviews from critics. As of this writing the film has a 91% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and holds a "Certified Fresh" distinction. ComicBook.com's own Christian Hoffer awarded the film a 4 out of 5, writing that it "captures a bit of the joy and fun that comes from playing a Dungeons & Dragons game, while being faithful (but not too serious) to the source material. By figuring out that the strength of Dungeons & Dragons isn't the rules of the game or the worlds that support it, but rather the intrinsic fun that comes with getting into fantasy shenanigans with people you like."

The studio describes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as follows: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The adaptation of Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons brings together a party that includes the bard Edgin Darvis (Star Trek's Chris Pine), the exiled barbarian Holga Kilgore (Fast X's Michelle Rodriguez), slow-aging paladin Xenk Yendar (Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page), the wild magic sorcerer Simon Aumar (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith), the tiefling druid Doric (IT's Sophia Lillis), and the roguish conman Forge Fitzwilliam (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre's Hugh Grant).