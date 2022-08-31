Philippines-Inspired Dungeons & Dragons Book Enters Final Kickstarter Stretch

A new anthology of Dungeons & Dragons adventures sent in a fantasy world inspired by a pre-colonial Philippines is entering its final stretch on Kickstarter. Published by Hit Point Press, Tales From Sina Una is the follow-up to the 2020 campaign book Islands of Sina Una and features new adventures set in Sina Una along with several 5E player options such as the Asarugo, a race of shark-like people created from a world-eating serpent, and three martial subclasses inspired by Filipino martial arts. The book also contains several new magic items and spells, along with several new monsters.

In Tales From Sina Una, players will have to choose sides when wind spirits go to war, or discover the source of strange earthquakes that threaten one of the scenic islands and its people. Players will deal with wild bees gone amok and missing island spirits, all of which threaten the balance of nature and human civilization. Like the real world Philippines, Sina Una is made up of multiple cultures and ethnicities, each of which have their own traditions. The adventures are written by a team of Filipino writers, some of whom presently live in the Philippines and others who are part of the Filipino diaspora but still have a connection to Filipino culture.

The Kickstarter has raised over $100,000, with backers receiving a digital copy with a $30 pledge, and a physical copy with a $50 pledge. Backers can expect to receive their book next year. The Kickstarter will end on September 1st, so be sure to check it out while you still can.

