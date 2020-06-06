Jump Into Theros With Full-Length Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

A full-length Dungeons & Dragons adventure gives players the chance to immediately jump into a Theros campaign. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons released Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a sourcebook detailing the Magic: The Gathering world of Theros. The sourcebook details the gods, places, and monsters of Theros, along with several new subclasses and multiple new mechanics. However, while the new sourcebook contains details on how players can build their own Theros campaign and even provides building blocks for creating a campaign focused on one of Theros's many Greek-inspired gods, the sourcebook doesn't contain a traditional D&D adventure to play through.

Luckily, a group of DMs Guild creators including Catherine Evans, Steffie de Vaan, Christian Eichhorn, Beatriz T. Dias, Oliver Clegg, and Liz Gist, have published Masks of Theros, a full-length D&D campaign that takes players from Level 1 to Level 11. In Masks of Theros, players head on an epic quest involving two masks created by Erebos, the Theros god of the dead. Over the course of the campaign, the players embark on a journey to collect the five pieces of the Elpis mask to stop the villainous Calisto from taking over Theros. Each chapter of the campaign has themes related to one of Magic: The Gathering's five types of mana, which it turn offers an expansive adventure filled with betrayal, death, and hard choices. The mask fragments are powerful artifacts as well that grow in power as the players level up and offer distinctive powers to the players that wield them.

Masks of Theros is a fun campaign that seems to draw inspiration from both classic Greek tragedies and the themes that govern Magic: The Gathering. It's also a great introduction to Theros and gives players an idea of how the world differs from campaign settings like the Forgotten Realms. Most importantly, it provides DMs with a fully-fleshed adventure that they can run immediately, giving Mythic Odysseys of Theros some much needed support right at release.

Masks of Theros is available to purchase now for $12.95.

