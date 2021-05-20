Dungeons & Dragons Releases Epic Drizzt Video Narrated by Dr. Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch

Dungeons & Dragons has released an epic animated video narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch that details the origin of iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden. The new video, which can be viewed on LegendofDrizzt.com, marks the beginning of a summer-long celebration of Drizzt, which will feature the release of the video game Dark Alliance and a new Drizzt novel written by creator R.A. Salvatore. This summer will also see the release of the new Magic: The Gathering set "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," which will feature multiple Drizzt cards.

The four-minute animated video, which was written by Salvatore, is a re-telling of Drizzt's origin, starting with his birth in the underground city Menzoberranzan. While Drizzt was born into a cult who worship the evil spider goddess Lolth, he rejects Lolth's teachings and escapes to the surface world. Despite the harsh conditions of his new home in Icewind Dale and his innate sensitivity to sunlight, Drizzt eventually finds a family in the Companions Bruenor Battlehammer, Wulfgar and Cattie-brie and becomes a hero to the people of Icewind Dale.

The four-minute video also serves as the open for a longer video released by Wizards of the Coast titled "All Things Drizzt." That video dives much deeper into the world of Drizzt and features interviews with the developers of Dark Alliance, new details about the next Legend of Drizzt novels, and previews of three Drizzt Magic: The Gathering cards. The video is hosted by TTRPG streamer and personality B. Dave Walters, and can be viewed here.

Drizzt is arguably the best-known character connected to Dungeons & Dragons, a popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game. The character has appeared in multiple New York Times best-selling novels, as well as multiple video games and countless pieces of merchandise. While Drizzt will not be the focus of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page, Wizards of the Coast teased to ComicBook.com that there is a TV show in development that "might" focus on the popular drow ranger. With D&D Live and its announcements on the horizon, we could see even more Drizzt news in the very near future. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details.