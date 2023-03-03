Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Give First Look at Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant in Costume

New set photos from the Dungeons & Dragons movie shows stars Michelle Rodriguez and Chloe Coleman in costume. The Daily Mail has posted some new set pictures of the Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is currently filming in Wells Cathedral. While previous photos only gave us glimpses of some extras, these new shots include photos of Michelle Rodriguez and Chloe Coleman in photo. Rodriguez's face was obscured by a reflective visor, but she can be seen wearing trousers, boots, and a long silk robe. Meanwhile, Coleman was seen wearing a fancier dress, hinting that she could be playing some sort of nobility in the movie.

Michelle Rodriguez dons reflective visor and gets into character on set of Dungeons & Dragons https://t.co/izEg4o3HyU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2021

Other photos depict armored knights and more costumed extras, although one photo shows what could be a wizard, with an actor wearing a long green robe complete with a popped collar.

The Daily Mail also managed to catch Hugh Grant entering the cathedral in costume the following day, giving fans a first glimpse of his villainous character.

The Wells Nub News also had a photographer at the set, giving us a look at a few other costumed actors, including a man with a large chaperon. It's likely that more photos will eventually make their way online, as the Wells Cathedral is a popular tourist spot in Wells that's generally open to the public.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. The Daily Mail's photos are the first time that we've seen a star on set, even though Rodriguez's face is concealed. It's possible that she was wearing the visor to conceal her makeup for the film, which keeps in line with the general secrecy surrounding the movie. Outside of the fact that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, we still know very little about the actual movie. Despite the general secrecy, optimism for the film is high, with co-star Page recently calling the script a "breath of fresh air" in a recent interview.

Dungeons & Dragons will be released on March 3, 2023.