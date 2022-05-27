Hasbro Provides Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Movie Updates

✖

Hasbro has provided updates on upcoming Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering entertainment projects. During an investor call today, Hasbro's eOne division confirmed that the upcoming live action Dungeons & Dragons movie will begin this production this spring. eOne also confirmed the lead cast of the movie, which includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Justice Smith. While various entertainment sites had reported on all four actors joining this movie, this marks the first time that eOne had confirmed the news. Additionally, eOne confirmed that they were actively developing multiple Dungeons & Dragons TV products, with the goal of releasing the first series soon after the launch of the D&D movie in 2022. Currently, the Dungeons & Dragons live action movie is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.

Additionally, eOne confirmed they were working on a feature length Magic: The Gathering film with Fox, although no other information was provided about this particular project. Finally, eOne confirmed that they are still working on their Magic: The Gathering animated series for Netflix with a planned release date in 2022.

Hasbro's eOne seems to be bullish on building entertainment franchises around Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Additionally, Hasbro has even spun the maker of those franchises, Wizards of the Coast, into its own division. Both D&D and Magic: The Gathering has over 40 million players and have had immensely profitable years in 2019 and 2020. Both game franchises are seen as central to Hasbro's digital growth as well, with multiple digital video games in development.

Another major news drop today came from plans to build a new line of Magic: The Gathering products called "Universes Beyond," which will see Magic: The Gathering team up with various other franchises. In addition to Dungeons & Dragons, the Universes Beyond line will also feature characters and concepts from Warhammer 40,000 and The Lord of the Rings.