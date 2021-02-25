Magic: The Gathering Announces Crossovers With Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000

Magic: The Gathering is set to announce new crossovers with other popular fantasy properties, including Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000. Hasbro will announce the crossovers later today at an investor event, along with a re-organization that will spin out Wizards of the Coast into its own division. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news that Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings will both be coming to Magic: The Gathering, with Lord of the Rings getting a full expansion. It is currently unclear whether Warhammer 40,000 will get a full expansion as well, or if this will be a Secret Lair drop similar to a crossover with The Walking Dead.

Wizards of the Coast had a massive 2020, making over $800 million in revenue thanks to Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. The Hasbro division is on track to double its revenue between 2018 and 2023 thanks to a boom in its two core properties.

Under Hasbro's reorganization, the new Wizards & Digital division will house the assets of Wizards of the Coast with an emphasis on expanding existing games, creating new ones, and overseeing digital licensing.

Multiple new video games will also be announced later today.

Developing...