Dungeons & Dragons Director Explains Why Rege-Jean Page Is Perfect for Movie

The directors of the Dungeons & Dragons movie explained why they tapped Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page for a role in their upcoming blockbuster fantasy film. Earlier this week, Variety profiled Regé-Jean Page and his meteoric rise in Hollywood. The article covers everything from his decision to leave Bridgerton after one season to speculation over him becoming the next James Bond to his current work in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. While details about the movie are still being kept secret, Variety spoke to Dungeons & Dragons co-director John Francis Daley about Page's casting in the movie. Daley noted that he and co-director Jonathan Goldstein were impressed with Daley after watching him in Bridgerton and then set up a Zoom call with the actor. "He didn’t seem jaded from the onslaught of attention," Daley said of Page. "He’s a genuinely nice guy who has a keen awareness of the mechanics of stardom. He naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre."

Page obviously couldn't talk much about the movie, but he did mention that he was excited about appearing in the movie. "It’s a brilliant job," Page told Variety. "I’m literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons."

Dungeons & Dragons is an adaptation of the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game, in which players take on the personas of heroic characters and battle and roleplay their way through various problems. While watching people play D&D itself is now a popular form of entertainment on the Internet, the game also has decades worth of stories ripe for live-action adaptation. It's unclear how much of the "game" aspect will be featured in Dungeons & Dragons, as we know the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, one of the many iconic worlds featured in the game.

In addition to Page, Dungeons & Dragons stars Christopher Pine, Hugh Grant Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis. Shadow and Bone's Daisy Head was also recently cast for a part in the film. The movie is currently under production in Northern Ireland, with scenes filming at the Wells Cathedral in the UK next month.