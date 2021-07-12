Dungeons & Dragons to Announce New Book on Friday

✖

Dungeons & Dragons will announce another upcoming project this Friday at D&D Live. G4 confirmed that Wizards of the Coast would be featuring a third product at its D&D Live event this week in addition to the already announced The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: A Cirriculum of Chaos. Wizards previously confirmed that it had plans to release three books in 2021, with an unannounced book releasing between The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - a Feywild adventure set for release in September - and Strixhaven: A Cirriculm of Chaos - a campaign setting book detailing the Magic: The Gathering magic college of Strixhaven set for release in November. No details were provided about this third product book other than that the announcement was coming on Friday. However, Wizards had noted previously that this unannounced product would not be one of the two campaign setting books revitalizing classic settings that were teased earlier in the year.

D&D Live with @Wizards_DnD is right around the corner and this is our most scheduled of schedules filled with a lot of words! https://t.co/KWa3lP0NBb pic.twitter.com/Ry0OoCSki1 — G4TV (@G4TV) July 12, 2021

D&D Live is a two-day streaming event that will air on Peacock, Twitch, and YouTube. Not only will it showcase D&D's releases for the remainder of the year, it will also feature five games featuring celebrity players. Confirmed players for this year include Kevin Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Deborah Ann Woll, streamer DrLupo, WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Ember Moon, and Patton Oswalt. Many of the games will be inspired by The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, which is set in the Feywild and involves a strange whimsical carnival. The new incarnation of G4 will host this year's D&D Live and is also planning to produce several D&D-related projects when the channel officially launches later this year.

