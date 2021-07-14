Dungeons & Dragons' New Book Release Date Revealed

✖

An Amazon listing for an upcoming unannounced Dungeons & Dragons book states that the book will be released on October 19th, 2021. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast revealed that it would announce a new Dungeons & Dragons product this Friday at the beginning of D&D Live, a two-day streaming event focused on the game and the wider Dungeons & Dragons brand. While no other details about this product was announced, Amazon and several other book retailers list that the unnamed product will be released October 19th, 2021. This means that D&D fans can expect three consecutive months with D&D product releases. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a full-length campaign adventure set in the Feywild, will be released in September, while the Magic: The Gathering crossover book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will be released in November.

The upcoming D&D Live event will stream on Peacock, Twitch, and YouTube. Not only will it showcase D&D's releases for the remainder of the year, it will also feature five games featuring celebrity players. Confirmed players for this year include Kevin Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Deborah Ann Woll, streamer DrLupo, WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Ember Moon, and Patton Oswalt. Many of the games will be inspired by The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, which is set in the Feywild and involves a strange whimsical carnival. The new incarnation of G4 will host this year's D&D Live and is also planning to produce several D&D-related projects when the channel officially launches later this year. You can check out the full schedule for both days of D&D Live below:

We're partnering with @G4TV to bring you D&D Live! Tune-in on Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th to get the first look at a new D&D book, unforgettable adventures, deep dives into upcoming stories, and more! #DnDLive Learn more: https://t.co/7IubJqhyOI pic.twitter.com/FXXc6KU6re — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 14, 2021

