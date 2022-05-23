Dungeons & Dragons: Tiamat Gets Adorable Plush From WizKids

✖

The five-headed goddess of chromatic dragons is coming to cuddle with you, via a brand new adorable plushie. Earlier today, WizKids revealed a brand new 16-inch Tiamat plush, which reinterprets the famed Queen of Chaos as an adorable wide-eyed critter. The new plush is the latest in the Phunny Plush by Kidrobot series and will be released this November. This marks the largest Phunny Plush to date, as previous plushes (which included a Beholder, a Mimic, and a Displacer Beast) were all 7-inch plushes. No retail price has been announced for the Tiamat plush. You can see the plush below:

(Photo: WizKids)

Tiamat is one of Dungeons & Dragons' best known villains. The supposed creator of chromatic dragons, Tiamat typically appears as a massive five-headed dragon, with one head representing each kind of chromatic dragon. Tiamat is currently trapped in the first level of the Nine Hells, known as Avernus, and her cult attempts to find ways of bringing her back to the Material Plane. Tiamat was the first antagonist to appear in a Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition adventure and she most recently appeared in the 2019 adventure Descent Into Avernus. Actor Joe Manganiello's famed player character Arkhan the Cruel is a worshipper of Tiamat and also appears in that adventure trying to assist the dragon goddess in returning to the Material Plane.

Tiamat could actually make an appearance later this year, as the upcoming Dragonlance adventure Shadows of the Dragon Queen also refers to an aspect of Tiamat. Takhisis, the evil dragon goddess and chief antagonist of the Dragonlance novels, is assumed to be another aspect of Tiamat.

Tiamat is also a recurring antagonist in the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon and even has her own Magic: The Gathering card. WizKids also recently produced a large tabletop figure featuring the dragon goddess in all her five-headed glory.