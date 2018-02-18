Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage Gets an Earth-Shaking International Trailer

We’re just a couple of months away from the release of Rampage, Warner Bros. big-screen adaptation of the hit 1980’s arcade game. And to push its hype to even higher levels, the studio has released a new international trailer that is sure to get your blood pumping.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who stars in the film alongside three large, CGI-driven creatures, provides an introduction to the trailer, explaining that Japan is home to some of the best “kaiju” films out there – and how his fighting HUGE creatures will feel right at home with said fans. Oh, and it’s great how he does Japanese.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, we get into the trailer for the movie itself, which features a Japanese voiceover and a glimpse of the monsters featured in the film, including George, a large gorilla; Ralph, a flying wolf with a menacing bite; and what we assume is Lizzie, a large, mutated crocodile.

The trailer is set to Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” which seems to be a pretty ideal choice, especially for the heavy action that the movie is packing. So, yeah, it definitely has a “kaiju” vibe to it. This is especially true towards the end, when Lizzie pops out of the water with a Godzilla-like growl, with its jaws wide open.

Now, Japan won’t actually be getting the movie until early summer, on May 18. This is just about a month after the film’s debut here in the U.S., so we have a little bit of an advantage. But there’s no doubt the film will be a lot of fun for overseas crowds, and should have no trouble generating multi-millions, just like most of the Rock’s previous films. The only question now is just how long a stay it’ll have at the box office.

You can check out the trailer above and feel the cool vibe that the international trailer is all about. We’re definitely digging it – and we wouldn’t mind a poster to go along with it. It’d probably look perfect in our game room.

Rampage hits theaters on April 20, 2018, and you should be able to track down the original arcade game somewhere in your local gaming places.