Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC Gets First Trailer

Dying Light 2's story continues with a new DLC known as Bloody Ties. Dying Light 2 launched earlier this year after a seven-year wait. Despite releasing during a crowded time with games like Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 held its own and managed to continue the juggernaut success of the first game. It was a huge game in scope, featuring an open-world that would continue to evolve based on the player's choices. On top of that ambitious feat, the game was a super fluid and satisfying zombie action game that took the ideas of its predecessor and continued to iterate upon them. Developer Techland has already promised five years of support for the game and although we've seen a few small updates already, the developer is ready to showcase its next big DLC.

A new DLC known as Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live with a brand new trailer. Players will enter the arena to experience a bloody new story. The opera house has been revamped to feature The Carnage Hall, a place that centers around all kinds of spectacle and violence in the name of wealth and power. It's a rather meaty looking DLC, both figuratively and literally given all of the gore. Those who pre-order the new DLC will get the Aristocrat Pack which includes an exclusive weapon and outfit. Steam lists the expansion for $9.99, so it's a relatively affordable expansion.

Dying Light 2 is expected to have at least one other major expansion later on, but this looks like a solid start. Not only will players be able to participate in a combat-driven expansion that highlights all of the best parts of the gameplay, but it will give players some new story content to chew on. The first game's story expansion, The Following, is one of the best DLCs for a video game so the bar is pretty high for Techland.

