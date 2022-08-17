Dying Light 2 Teases First Major DLC Reveal

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has today teased the reveal of the game's next major piece of story DLC. Since its launch earlier this year, Techland has continued to routinely update Dying Light 2 and has also pushed out a number of smaller pieces of add-on content as well. However, what many players have been waiting for is a larger expansion with a narrative focus. Luckily, we'll be getting a look at what Techland has in store on this front in the coming week.

Teased today on social media, Techland divulged that it will be fully revealing Bloody Ties, which is the next piece of DLC for Dying Light 2, next week. The reveal itself is set to take place during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is set to transpire on August 23rd. As for what was teased of Bloody Ties today, Techland merely showed off a brief trailer that sees two people fighting behind the obstruction of a skull. After one of these combatants wins the bout, they approach the skull-like helmet sitting in the foreground and pick it up.

Time to unveil some details about Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – the first DLC coming to the City.#DyingLight2 #DL2BloodyTies pic.twitter.com/iS9a1Nm7fD — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 17, 2022

"It's time to unveil Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties—the first DLC coming to the City," Techland said in an accompanying press release today. "What dangers await? How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain… it will be brutal! [...] But this is just an appetizer for Carnage Hall's true horrors. Prepare for an even bigger rush of adrenaline and excitement when Techland uncovers more during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23."

For the time being, Dying Light 2 is currently available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. And if you'd like a more opinionated take on the game, you can read our own review right here.

