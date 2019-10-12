Dying Light 2 Will Be Supported for at Least 4 Years After Release

Dying Light 2 is set to arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime spring 2020, according to Techland. We also know the Polish developer plans on bringing the game to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett after launch. However, that’s not it’ only post-launch plans. Techland has revealed that it plans on supporting the highly-anticipated sequel quite a bit after its initial launch. More specifically, Techland has revealed that, at the very least, the game will be supported as much as the first game did, which is to say at least four years. In other words, plan on seeing support for the game all the way through 2024, possibly longer.

As you may know, Techland’s support of Dying Light has been terrific, and has won it a ton of praise along the way. In fact, even when many players and the industry collectively moved well beyond the title, Techland kept supporting it. And it appears it plans on replicating this for the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, of course. Dying Light 1 was supported for 4 years after its release, and the plan for Dying Light 2 is exactly the same,” said Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala while speaking to Prankster 101. “We want this game to be supported after its release. We know that a lot of fans will be waiting for DLCs, updates, extra stuff they can get their hands on. And we promise to deliver them just that.”

Presumably, Dying Light 2’s post-launch support will be a mixture between free content and paid premium content, but for now we don’t know, and we probably won’t know until after the game releases sometime next spring.

“It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus. The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age,” reads an official story synopsis. “During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps – or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living. You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming zombies game, click here.