Dying Light 2 Release Date Has Reportedly Been Leaked

On May 27th, Techland will be hosting a Dying Light 2 stream on the developer's Twitch channel, and fans will finally get some new information about the highly-anticipated game. It's possible that one of the stream's reveals has leaked a little bit early, however, as an Italian news site has listed a possible release date for Dying Light 2: December 7th! Fans should take this date with a grain of salt until Techland makes it official, but given how close we are to the stream's release, there's a chance we might get a definitive answer within the next 24 hours!

The news was shared on Twitter by @Okami13_, and the image from the Italian news site can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Dying Light 2 release date listed as December 7th, 2021 on Italian news site. #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/yIr2quPOOP — Okami (@Okami13_) May 27, 2021

Back in March, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 will release this year, but no definitive window was given. December 7th might be a bit later than some fans were hoping for, but it would make it just in time for the holiday season. Regardless of when the game releases this year, it seems that a lot more information should be revealed soon.

The original Dying Light released in 2015. The game combined survival-horror elements with parkour. The game's sequel follows a new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, as he navigates a new open-world location known as The City. While zombies will remain a big part of the game, players will have to contend with major human enemies this time around. It also seems that the decisions a player makes in the game will have consequences, and the narrative will change as a result. Hopefully, Techland will offer more details in the upcoming stream!

Dying Light 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

