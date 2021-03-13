Dying Light 2 Developer Tries to Ease Fan Concerns Ahead of New Update

✖

Dying Light 2 studio Techland has told fans that they shouldn't need to worry about the status of the highly-anticipated sequel. Even though the project was originally slated to release in 2020 and was later delayed indefinitely, Techland has pushed back on the notion that the game is in any sort of trouble.

Seen over on Twitter, the official Dying Light account responded to a fan that suggested the sequel could be in "dev hell." The response, which was somewhat surprising to see come about, told the fan that Dying Light 2 has had anything but a troubled development and instead, it was just revealed too soon. "[As far as I know] the definition of dev hell required the game to not make any development progress, while Dying Light 2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in dev hell," said the account in response. So if you have been concerned about the upcoming open-world game as well, it sounds like you shouldn't be.

Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell :P — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

This new message from Techland comes at a time when we're going to start hearing a whole lot more about Dying Light 2. Techland actually just confirmed yesterday that it's going to be talking more about the game for the first time in over a year next week on March 17. While we still don't know what will be shown off at this time, the fact that the studio is finally ready to talk more about the project publicly is a good sign for its impending release.

Speaking of which, Dying Light 2 still doesn't have a release date or window, but it's slated to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in the future. If we hear anything new regarding the game's launch next week, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Does this new message from Techland ease any concerns that you may have been having about Dying Light 2?