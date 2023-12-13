The Death of E3: The Video Game Industry Reacts
Video game publishers, developers, and executives have shared their memories following E3's death.
Today, the ESA officially announced that E3 will not be coming back. The final in-person event was held in 2019, and a scheduled event for 2020 was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, there have been multiple attempts to bring back the show, but all of them failed to gain traction. Now the ESA has given up on any future attempts, leaving E3 officially dead. While the writing was on the wall long before 2020, the announcement has been a sad one for a lot of people in the video game industry.
For decades, E3 was the most important venue for developers and publishers. Every June, the biggest names in gaming would showcase what they had for the year ahead. For many in the industry, E3 could be stressful; a bad show could have a negative impact on perception for a game or even a whole company. Bad showcases would become the stuff of memes, while good ones could rewrite a bad narrative. E3 could even turn people like Reginald Fils-Aime into overnight celebrities.
E3 was far from perfect. In many ways, the show became more about spectacle than substance. Gaffes or mistakes by companies and even journalists could destroy reputations, living on for years in infamy. Regardless, E3 played an important part in the growth of gaming, and its impact is immeasurable. Across the internet, people like Nintendo's Doug Bowser and Duke Nukem creator Scott Miller weighed in, sharing memories, photos, and predictions for the future.
Read on to see what the video game industry is saying about the death of E3!
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.
For over two decades E3 has had an incredible impact on the gaming industry. It’s hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments it gave all of us. What a run! https://t.co/BhG2RHybDx— Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) December 12, 2023
Ubisoft Milan's Davide Soliani.
Makes me sad. I had tons of beautiful memories during various E3. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LZYI2BLJvP— Davide Soliani (@DavideSoliani) December 12, 2023
Digital Eclipse's Mike Mika.
At its peak, E3 was like a World's Fair, over the top, future facing, larger than life. Enormous in scale and decadence. Stadium-sized parties with $25 million dollar price tags. There is no place for it in today's world, and there definitely will never be anything like it again. pic.twitter.com/NOnD9dgUsx— Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) December 12, 2023
Duke Nukem creator Scott Miller.
As most of us predicted, E3 is now permanently canceled. It was the pioneer of game industry events and for 20+ years it was THE main event you had to go to. Apogee was there from the first one in 1995. RIP E3. pic.twitter.com/LxHebWAoiW— Scott Miller – Apogee/3DR Founder☢️ (@ScottApogee) December 12, 2023
Devolver Digital.
Bummer about E3.
The Devolver E3 Parking Lot was one of the highlights of every year for us and our developers even though it was super hard work. But we had beer, food, and each other to keep us going.
Goodbye, sweet marketing boondoggle: https://t.co/q3UrdH2ekg pic.twitter.com/WH4k2drsbR— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 12, 2023
Remedy Entertainment's Thomas Puha.
My real all-star photo from an Sony E3 party with Hideo Kojima and Ken Imaizumi. @lassi on the left. #e3 #e3expo #ripE3 Maybe I should shave off my beard?! pic.twitter.com/hWYb4FbdX7— Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) December 12, 2023
Sony Santa Monica's Alanha Pearce.
I understand why this happened, but it’s heartbreaking all the same. E3 was like Christmas for gamers and having all the conferences take place in one week was such a treat. So many good memories spanning so many years.— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) December 12, 2023
Thanks for everything, E3 🫡. https://t.co/AtgmeARfwr
BancyCo's Benjamin Rivers
Man, RIP @E3. Our second game (Alone With You) rocked the @PlayStation booth in 2015. 💙 We also attended the legendary 2015 Sony keynote, where #FF7Remake was announced.
The whole event was insane and loud and exhausting and wonderful. 😢 pic.twitter.com/NL24oATQeO— Benjamin Rivers (@BenjaminRivers) December 12, 2023