The Game Awards Flute Guy Breaks the Internet For the Second Year in a Row
Flute player Pedro Eustache has taken the world by storm during the 2023 Game Awards.
The 2023 edition of The Game Awards are now in the books, after having delivered some surprising wins and new looks at upcoming games. Another staple of the annual proceedings has been Lorne Balfe and the Game Awards Orchestra's performance of a live medley of music from Game of the Year nominees — and for the second year in a row, one member of that orchestra has caught a lot of attention. Pedro Eustache, the orchestra's flute player who has been affectionately dubbed "Flute Guy", quickly went viral on social media following the 2023 medley.
During the performance, Eustache switched from several reed-based instruments, ultimately culminating in him playing (what appears to be) a giant contrabass flute. This escalation, combined with the sheer enthusiasm Eustache shows while playing, is precisely why he has gone viral in recent years of The Game Awards. After first catching viewers' attention during the 2022 show, this year's event upped the ante — and resulted in some hilarious posts on social media. Keep reading to check out some of our reactions to Flute Guy's 2023 performance at The Game Awards.

flute guy is killing it again this year though like dude is playing on the doohickey pic.twitter.com/CHvq6UkYNF— mistletony (@swableu) December 8, 2023

THEY GAVE THE FLUTE MAN AN EVEN MORE POWERFUL FLUTE— Zorofab (@zorofab) December 8, 2023

MEGA FLUTE GUY pic.twitter.com/AZAK7c8Lfs— Technically Alex (@alextechnically) December 8, 2023

Flute Guy has achieved his final form pic.twitter.com/crUhPNAbHh— Snowzilla Fennekin ✧ (@MozillaFennekin) December 8, 2023

live look at flute guy at the game awards next year pic.twitter.com/lpxHBW8alG— FLIP (@FLIPtheGIANT) December 8, 2023

BRO FLUTE GUY POPPING OFF pic.twitter.com/j54CJgbacl— 💫❄️KirbyClaus❄️💫 (@Kirby_C00kie) December 8, 2023

BRO PLAYED THE FLUTE SO HARD HE EVOLVED INTO A NEW INSTRUMENT MID PREFORMANCE— Chaoko🍥🔜 ANE (@CHAOKOCartoons) December 8, 2023

#TheGameAwards Seeing the flute guy again like: pic.twitter.com/BugfZuAYX7— CharlieCelestia (@CharlieCelestia) December 8, 2023

My alarm at 430 am#FluteGuy #GameAwards pic.twitter.com/G5CanDAWyt— Jammed Transmissions: A Star Wars Podcast (@JTcomlink) December 8, 2023

It is the 2035 #gameawards. The Flute Guy brings out a flute larger than the stadium. The audience, staring in solemn amazement, enjoy his beautiful music as the flute crushes them all to death— Rudeism (@rudeism) December 8, 2023