EA Boss Says Battlefield 2042 Team Is "Rethinking the Development Process"

Battlefield 2042 unsuprisingly came up during the latest earnings call held by Electronic Arts given Battlefield's prominent place within the publisher's catalog. Andrew Wilson, the CEO of EA, fielded a question at one point where someone asked about the game's latest update and the "lack of resurgence" felt after its release. Wilson commented that the Battlefield owners are instead looking at the game from a long-term perspective and commenting on how the current team leaders overseeing the Battlefield game are "rethinking the development process" to get "the fun" in the hands of players as quick as possible.

The question presented to Wilson (transcribed by The Motley Fool) asked for an update on the franchise overall and referenced previous comments about EA wanting to invest more into the franchise in a long-term manner. This same question pointed out the lack of returns after the latest Battlefield 2042 update. Wilson commented that the current Battlefield overseers are "incredible leadership" for the franchise and continued with the following:

"We've got incredible leadership over that team now," Wilson said. "They're rethinking the development process from the ground up and really using kind of the Vince Zampella/Respawn model of get to the fun as quickly as possible. They've been doing thousands of updates for the community working on quality of life and really getting the core game right. I think there's still more work for us to do there, and the team is committed to doing that work for the community."

Zampella, the developer referenced in Wilson's comments, is well known for being the co-founder of Respawn Entertainment as well as Infinity Ward. In addition to being known for his work on Apex Legends, he's also overseeing the Battlefield franchise overall.

While Battlefield 2042 is the current Battlefield game being played now even if it's not being played quite as much as EA would like, there's another Battlefield game coming, too. That's Battlefield Mobile, though there's been no word yet of a set release date for that game.