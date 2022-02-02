Battlefield Mobile Update Shared by EA

Electronic Arts shared its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday of this week with new information provided about Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and other games it’s published or are working on. Among those games mentioned was Battlefield Mobile, the mobile version of EA’s big Battlefield franchise. While EA didn’t give a specific date for when it intends to launch that mobile game, EA CEO Andrew Wilson did say that things were “showing up really strong” and that the plan was to move forward with the next closed beta soon.

Wilson’s comments on Battlefield Mobile during the earnings call were recorded in a transcript published by Seeking Alpha. EA executives were asked about mobile – or the lack of mobile in previous discussions during the call – and were told that the work on Battlefield Mobile is ongoing with more info offered on the next beta.

“Mobile is still developing, the metrics are showing up really strong,” Wilson said. “I think, right now we’re looking at going into the next closed beta at the end of this month, and as is the case of mobile, we need to choose and test in the environment.”

EA announced last year that it would start rolling out the first of the Battlefield Mobile tests during Autumn 2021. Similar to how many other mobile betas are run, these first tests were limited to the Android platform and were only available in select regions.

“The first of these begins Autumn 2021, and will only be available on Android devices,” EA said previously. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about future play tests.”

Mobile games overall were discussed elsewhere in the earnings call, too. Wilson spoke about the strength of some of EA’s existing or upcoming mobile games such as Apex Legends Mobile which will enter its soft launch too and said that the company has more mobile games on the way.

“Led by Apex Mobile, our newly-updated FIFA Mobile game, Golf Clash and more unannounced projects, we are expanding our portfolio of more than 15 top mobile live services to reach new audiences and grow our recurring revenue,” Wilson said.