New Details Emerge About What EA’s Cancelled ‘Star Wars’ Game Could Have Been

Yesterday news broke that EA’s open-world Star Wars game that was passed on by Visceral Games after their closure has been cancelled. While EA issued a weirdly evasive statement to the recent reports, new details have come to light regarding what could have been – and it sounded awesome.

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was the one to break the news of possible cancellation to the world and now two more anonymous sources have come forward to paint a picture of what was originally supposed to go down. According to his most recent update, the open-world game was supposed to have various planets that players could explore to their heart’s content. It would feature both new and old characters from the franchise while offering fans a chance to take on the role of a bounty hunter while they traverse the galaxy with an adventurous spirit at the forefront.

Codenamed Orca, the open-world title was originally intended to be very diverse in the zones that players could explore. Balancing that edge of both new and familiar, becoming a bounty hunter provided a grey area for fans to explore. As far as what the actual storyline would be is still a mystery, but our own source tells us that the name of the game was to give players total freedom when it came to a beloved galaxy far, far away.

The news of the cancellation hit the community extremely hard giving the reason why it was in EA’s hands to begin with. As we previously reported, the backlash was immediate last year when EA announced that they had abruptly shut the doors forever on Visceral Games – the original team working on the open-world Star Wars game – and handed it off over to their EA Vancouver studio. The announcement came during a time when blood was still hot over how EA handled Star Wars Battlefront II, which led many gamers to not trust the new IP solely in their hands.

As for what EA had to say on the matter, they said both a lot and very little simultaneously:

“There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects,” began their statement. “As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future Star Wars content and games.”

They added, “We’re fully committed to making more Star Wars games, we’re very excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn, and we’ll share more about our new projects when the time is right.”

As for what the future holds once these projects are complete, no one but those involved know at this time but it will be very interesting to see where EA goes from here.

