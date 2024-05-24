Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Features Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky As Two Different Characters

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have cinematic vehicular mayhem as its biggest selling point, but the cast of the film has a lot to do with whether or not that spectacle feels important. The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel has a pretty stacked cast of new and returning performers, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, New Mutants, Dune 2) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers, Extraction) center stage as a younger Furiosa and the mad warlord tormenting her, Dementus.

Fans of Chris Hemsworth know that the Australian actor is but one half of a Hollywood power couple – the other half being his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, who is best known for her role as Elena Neves – one-time lover and baby mama of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto – in The Fast Saga. Well, Hemsworth and Pataky got to really enjoy making Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as one of Pataky's roles allowed them to spend quite a bit of time together on set.

Who Does Elsa Pataky Play In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The first time we see Elsa Pataky in Furiosa, it's a pretty early appearance and it's not hard to recognize her. (MILD SPOILERS) The opening of the film chronicles how Furiosa was kidnapped from The Green Place by raiders belonging to Dementus's gang. However, the Many Mothers of the Green Place are hardened warriors and chase down the raiders to both recover Furiosa and protect the location of their peaceful home of abundance. Two female warriors set out after the raiders: Furiosa's mother Mary Jo Bassa (Charlee Fraser) and the "Vulvalini General" who is played by Elsa Pataky. When the raiders get too far away, Mary Jo sends the General back home, pursuing her lost daughter alone.

When we next see Elsa Pataky in Furiosa, she's far less recognizable as "Mr. Norton," a freakishly deformed member of Dementus's biker gang. Norton makes her presence known in the gang by ruthlessly besting other potential recruits in a battle royale organized by Dementus to weed-out the weak. Mr. Norton gives Furiosa and Immorten Joe's forces a whole lot of hell until she's finally taken out with the remaining members of Dementus' gang in the climactic act of the film.