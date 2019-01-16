EA Issues Official Statement Regarding ‘Star Wars’ Game Cancellation

Following the news that broke last night regarding reports of EA’s cancellation of the open-world Star Wars title absorbed from Visceral Games, the mega publisher has officially issued a statement in response.

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier broke the statement from EA and shared it on his Twitter. “There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects,” began their statement. “As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future Star Wars content and games.”

They added, “We’re fully committed to making more Star Wars games, we’re very excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn, and we’ll share more about our new projects when the time is right.”

You can see the full statement as provided below:

And here’s EA’s (non) statement on my report from last night. (Hard to deny news that’s true.) pic.twitter.com/vd4jNHOdc3 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2019

The gaming community was shaken when EA announced previously that they were closing the door for good on Visceral Games, the studio that first helmed the project in question. After EA absorbed the title into their Vancouver studio, there was a lot of speculation as to what would happen next.

According to an earlier report, the game in question was codenamed Orca and was reportedly axed in favor of a smaller title that is allegedly slated for a 2020 release. Though EA’s statement says a lot, it’s all a very roundabout way of not really stating much at all so it will be interesting to see where this goes from here.

What are your thoughts on the game's alleged cancellation and the initial report of favoring another experience instead?