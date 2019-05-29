EA Play 2019 Livestream Lineup Announced

Electronic Arts announced on Wednesday the full lineup of games that it’ll be livestreaming during its EA Play event in June. EA’s plans include some big titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends which will all get their own individual livestream segments during EA Play that’ll be viewable by anyone who’s there or watching at home. Six games in total are included in the schedule with each of them getting 30 minutes of stage time to talk about what’s new.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, Battlefield V, FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20, and The Sims 4 will be the six games EA brings to tis event for the livestreams. They’ll be shown in that order starting at 9:15 a.m. PT on June 8th, the Saturday before the events of E3. The games will be shown in that order with the full schedule found below along with presenters who will show off the games to everyone watching.

We’re excited to have some amazing hosts this year for our live streams!@GameOverGreggy @andrearene @GoldenboyFTW @itsJuliaHardy @PartWelsh @adamrank Check here for more details on the live streams they will be hosting: https://t.co/id7P5UC3Kk — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 29, 2019

“Each stream will be hosted by big name personalities like Greg Miller and Julia Hardy that fans will surely recognize as they’ve got the inside scoop of what’s to come,” EA’s announcement said. “The livestream will kickoff this year’s EA Play at the Hollywood Palladium starting at 9:15am PT on Saturday, June 8 as the event will then open up to many other activities throughout the weekend including watching exciting demos, playing the newest games, meeting passionate developers and more.”

EA Play Livestream Schedule

9:15am: Countdown to EA PLAY

9:30am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Hosted by Greg Miller and Andrea Rene

10:00am: Apex Legends Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

10:30am: Battlefield V Hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Freeman (EA)

11:00am: FIFA 20 Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

11:30am: Madden NFL 20 Hosted by Adam Rank

12:00pm: The Sims 4 Hosted by Andrea Rene



Anyone not in attendance at EA Play will be able to watch all these livestreams through EA’s YouTube in Twitch channels, but those who are at the event will have access to exclusive opportunities like theater experiences for Fallen Order. Gameplay from the Star Wars game will be revealed during the stream along with insights from the developers, and we’ll also get our first look at the second season of Apex Legends.