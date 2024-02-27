EA Sports F1 24 Seemingly Getting Revealed Tomorrow

Since EA Sports got back into publishing developer Codemasters' F1 series in 2021, the franchise has become one of the best racing games on the market. That continued last year with F1 23 and its Braking Point 2 story mode. With the last few games coming out during the summer, many fans have expected to hear about what the team has planned for EA Sports F1 24. Fortunately, a new leak has seemingly confirmed that we'll finally be getting that news very soon. In fact, the leak claims EA Sports F1 24 will get its grand reveal tomorrow.

EA Sports F1 24 Reveal Leak

Looks like it is happening 👀



As we reported in our original report (see Original Story below), the reveal of EA Sports F1 24 should be for tomorrow (if plans didn't change)



Thanks @BlackGamer86 for the alert 😉#F124https://t.co/8eejrjajgO — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 26, 2024

This leak comes from billbil_kun on Twitter, who is a noted leaker on the platform. Of course, you'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but they're seen as generally trustworthy. It's also worth noting that billbil_kun leaked this announcement date a few weeks ago, and this latest update is a confirmation that it is planned to happen tomorrow.

The reason leakers believe it's coming is that a new page has gone live on Electronic Arts' official site that's a placeholder for EA Sports F1 24. With that popping up today, it makes sense that the announcement is coming soon. With this seemingly confirmed, it also lends a degree of credibility to everything else in the original leak.

There billbil_kun claimed that F1 24 will ship with two different versions. It's not known what's coming with the Champions Edition, but it's safe to assume that early access will be involved, given what EA and Codemasters have been doing over the last few years. Further, the leak claims F1 24 will be released a bit earlier than usual. The current release date is supposedly May 31st, though that could change. Billbil_kun confirms that early access will be involved, meaning players can get in as early as May 28th if they're willing to pay.

As far as the cover star, we don't know who it's going to be yet. The leak claims that it'll eventually feature three Formula 1 stars, but it's not clear who those will be. The leak also says the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There's been no word on PS4 and Xbox One versions, but it's possible those could be announced at a later date.

EA Sports F1 24 will be announced on February 27th if the leaks turn out to be correct and will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 31st, again assuming the leaks are legitimate.