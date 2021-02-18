Electronic Arts Officially Completes Codemasters Acquisition

✖

Electronic Arts today announced that its acquisition of Codemasters has officially been completed. EA had struck a deal to acquire the company for $1.2 billion late last year, beating out a rival bid from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. The acquisition brings franchises like Need for Speed and Project CARS under one roof, and EA promises "an exciting new era in racing game entertainment."

In terms of recent racing video games for the two companies, Codemasters released Project CARS 3 last year and it is known that EA's Criterion Games is working on a next-gen Need for Speed title. While there is no telling just what, exactly, the two companies might now accomplish together, it does seem fair to assume that there will be some serious racing video games coming down the pipeline thanks to the new acquisition.

We're excited to welcome @Codemasters to the EA family! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/y3yYB94vmF — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 18, 2021

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content as we bring together the talented teams at Electronic Arts and Codemasters," Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said as part of today's announcement. "Racing fandom continues to grow worldwide, and the franchises in our combined portfolio will enable us to create innovative new experiences and bring more players into the excitement of cars and motorsport. Our teams will be a global powerhouse in racing entertainment, with amazing games for players on every platform, and we can’t wait to get started."

