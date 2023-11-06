EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Center Back Evolution Upgrade

On November 5 Electronic Arts added a brand-new evolution to EA Sports FC 24. The Centurions Center Back Evolution lets players take one of their low-rated defenders and give them a big Passing boost to help distribute the ball up the field more quickly. It's not as powerful as some of the other boosts we've seen this year, but players can use it in helpful ways to make their backline sing. Plus, this EA Sports FC 24 Evolution is completely free, meaning players can, at the very least, use it to add high-rated fodder to their club for use in future Squad Building Challenges.

What is the Centurions Center Back Evolution in EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The Centurions Center Back Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is one everyone should probably do. To finish it, you only have to play a total of nine games in Squad Battles, making it incredibly easy. Even if the boost isn't great, you can get yourself a free 86 OVR player in the process, which isn't a bad return. Plus, you never know what future Evolutions will bring. Here are the requirements to keep in when selecting your player for this Evolution:

Max Overall: 83

Max Pace: 79

Max Dribbling: 75

Max Defense: 84

Max Physical: 85

Position: CB

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +2 Pace, +10 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +3 Defending, +3 Physical, and the Pinged Pass and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles.

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Centurions Center Back Evolution

Because this Evolution is so limited, there aren't as many good options as usual. That said, there are a few that stand out from the crowd and could make for solid upgrades if you don't decide to just use it to boost someone up to 86 OVR for fodder. Here are the best options followed by an explanation of why they might fit your team:

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City

Federico Gattoni – Sevilla

Jean-Clair Todbo (TOTW) – Nice

Trevoh Chalobah – Chelsea

Niklas Stark – Werder Bremen

Gvardiol is probably the easiest recommendation out of the bunch. Boosting a Man City CB up to 80 Pace with solid Defending and Physical is pretty close to a no-brainer, especially when he's free. The issue is that everyone agrees, and his base card is currently through the roof on the Transfer Market.

Gattoni is another decent option, though you really need to use the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution to take full advantage of the boost. Todibo's Team of the Week card is also decent, but only if you already have him. It's just not worth going out and spending north of 15,000 Coins for this.

Where things get a bit more interesting is with Stark and Chalobah. They can both flex to CDM, meaning they can better take advantage of the Passing boost. However, you need to have used expired Evolutions on them already. For example, if you didn't use the Pacey Protector Evo on Chalobah, you're not going to get as big of an upgrade here, making him less attractive. If you're lucky enough to have already boosted either of these players (or another player that fits the bill), it's definitely worth considering.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Centurions Center Back Evolution expires on December 3.