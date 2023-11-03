EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Striker Evolution Upgrade

November 3 brought a brand-new Evolution to EA Sports FC 24. The Centurions Striker Evolution targets your team's primary scorer, giving players the option to take a low-rated player and give them a nice boost. EA Sports FC 24 budget players will want to heavily consider this one because the focus of this Evolution is on adding speed to your striker in the form of a big Pace upgrade and the addition of the Rapid PlayStyle. Below is a look at the requirements you'll need to keep in mind when selecting a player and the best players to use the Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the Centurions Striker Evolution in EAFC 24?

Not all Centurions play for your favourite real-life clubs.



Take your Ultimate Team's budding legends and upgrade them by completing Evolutions Objectives.



A new pair are available now in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/7Sev0Snz2J — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 3, 2023

The Centurions Striker Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is one most players will want to do if only to get some high-rated fodder. That's because the upgrade is free for everyone, so the only thing you'll need is time. You will have to jump into online gameplay to finish the Evo, but you don't have to win any games, making it easy to complete. Here are the requirements you need to keep in mind when selecting your player for this Evolution:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 83

Max Dribbling: 86

Max Physical: 86

Position: ST

Number of PlayStyles: Max 9

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +7 Pace, +3 Shooting, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +3 Physical, the Rapid PlayStyle, and get your Attacking Work Rate up to High.

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Centurions Striker Evolution

As usual, there are a ton of options to sift through for this Evolution, but there are a few that stand out from the crowd. Below are the best players to use the Evo on and a quick explanation for why they're good options:

Memphis Depay – Atletico Madrid

Serhou Guirassy (Trailblazer) – Stuttgart

Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich

Yann Karamoh – Torino

Ferran Torres – Barcelona

Joao Pedro – Brighton Hove & Albion

Of these options, the easiest ones to get going are Depay and Torres. You only need their base cards to start them up, and both players get nice boosts. They can also both flex out to the wing if you need them to help make your chemistry work, making them solid players for budget squads.

Tel, Karamoh, and Pedro will all require you to use previous Evolutions to get them up to snuff. Tel is going to take the longest because you'll need to first use the Welcome to Evolutions Evo, but all three will also require the Trailblazers Striker Evolution to get the most out of them. The issue here is that the Striker Evo does cost Coins or FC Points, so those players can't be done for free.

The final option will also cost you some in-game Coins because it's upgrading Trailblazer Guirassy. That card is hovering around 14,000 Coins on the market, but giving him this Evolution makes him much more deadly at the top of your formation.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Centurions Striker Evolution expires on December 1.