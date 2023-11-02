EA Sports FC 24 Season 2 Act 1: Which Rewards Should You Pick?

EA Sports FC 24 has decided to split Season 2 of Ultimate Team up into at least two separate acts. That's good news for players because it means you'll be getting better player rewards even faster. Last season, EA FC fans had to wait until Level 40 to access the best players, but Season 2 Act 1 gets you there in just nineteen levels. And with the season only lasting three weeks, many players will be finishing up the pass very quickly. With that in mind, you'll want to know which players to pick from EA Sports FC 24's latest pass, so here's a look at each player reward tier.

Who Should You Pick for Level 10 Rewards in Season 2 Act 1 of EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The three players at Level 10 are Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest), Siebe Van der Heyden (Mallorca), and Josh Zirkzee (Bologna). All three are rated 85 OVR, and Awoniyi and Zirkzee are both strikers while Van der Heyden plays Centerback. Of the three, the two strikers are going to be the best options for both teams, depending on your squad set-up and playstyle.

Unfortunately, both strikers come with a three-star Weak Foot, so we don't have that easy way to separate them. Awoniyi has a bit higher top-end speed, but Zirkzee has a shooting advantage. He also comes from a popular nation (Netherlands) in the Serie A, making him a powerful linking tool if you have a team to fit around him. Zirkzee is also a few inches taller and can jump slightly higher, meaning he can better take advantage of the players' shared Power Header trait on crosses. That said, Awoniyi is going to be the pick for most players because so many use a Premier League team this season, and he's the only one who fits that bill.

Who Should You Pick for Level 15 Rewards in Season 2 Act 1 of EAFC 24?

The Level 15 pick brings Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Largie Ramazani (Alermia), and Dany Klaassen (Inter) to the table. It's important to note that each player matches both the league and nation of a player from Level 10, which will also be true of the final set of players. That means you can use all three of these rewards together to create a power triangle of chemistry in your squad if you want.

Onyeka and Klaassen both play in the center of the pitch, while Ramazani can flex to either wing or play striker. That makes him a bit more versatile, and he has a four-star Weak Foot, giving him a leg up on the strikers from Level 10. However, Onyeka has to be the play here. If you add an Anchor Chem Style, his Pace and Physical both go above 90, making him an excellent defensive midfielder option for any budget team that can fit him in.

Who Should You Pick for Level 19 Rewards in Season 2 Act 1 of EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The final player reward tier of Season 2 Act 1 brings new cards for Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), and Rick Karsdorp (Roma) to EA Sports FC 24. These three players all get new PlayStyle+ additions as well, making them all solid options if you're running a budget team.

Witsel is a good player in La Liga with the option to flex him to a center back and use his Aerial PlayStyle+ to protect your backline. However, he's probably the weakest pick for most. Iwobi comes with the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+, and you can use a Deadeye Chem Style to get most of his important stats up to around 90. The issue is that there are so many great wings in the Premier League that have a more linkable nation.

You wouldn't be wrong to pick the Fulham man, but Karsdorp looks like the play from an on-the-pitch perspective. The Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ is borderline broken for wingbacks, and Karsdorp gets it along with blazing speed and solid defending. He also has that Dutch link in Serie A, making him a tool you can use to link some quality teams together.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 2 Act 1 expires on November 23, meaning a new season will be starting up just as the game goes on sale for Black Friday.