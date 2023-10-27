EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution Upgrade

October 27 brought a new Evolution to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24. This Evolution targets left-wingers, but you won't be able to use players like Heung-Min Son or Vinicius Jr. Instead, this Evolution lets you take one of your low-rated players at the position and turn them into something a little more usable. The best part is that this Evolution is free so anyone can take it on as long as they have the time and skill to complete all of the Objectives. Let's take a look at this EA Sports FC 24 Evolution and the players you should use it on.

What is the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution in EAFC 24?

The Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is a good one if you have a winger that you want to give a shooting boost to. Not only does this Evolution give your player a massive Overall increase, but they'll get a huge Shooting injection, a Weak Foot upgrade, and earn two very powerful PlayStyles. Here are the requirements to keep in mind when choosing your player:

Max Overall: 77

Max Pace: 88

Max Shooting: 75

Max Dribbling: 80

Max Physical: 75

Position: LW

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Once you complete all of the associated Objectives, you'll earn +10 Overall, +5 Pace, +15 Shooting, +8 Passing, +5 Physical, +8 Dribbling, and the Finesse Shot and Trivela PlayStyles. Plus, your Attacking Work Rate will upgrade to High and your Defending will go to Low. Finally, you'll get a +1 to your player's Weak Foot Rating.

The Best Leftwings for EAFC 24 Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution

There are all kinds of options for this Evolution, but a few of them stand out from the crowd. Below, you'll find a list of the best options across the different leagues and the reasonings behind these choices:

Pedro Neto – Wolves

Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

Jonathan Bamba – RC Celta

Inma Gabarro – Sevilla

Igor Paixao – Feyenoord

Nemanja Radonjic – Torino

Moses Simon – Nantes

Like the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolution, the best players to use this on come from one league. In this case, it's the Premier League where Pedro Neto and Garnacho are likely the best options. That said, you could also consider Hwang Hee-chan, Maxwel Cornet, and Reiss Nelson.

Outside of the Prem, Jonathan Bamba looks like a great option for La Liga teammates. His teammate Franco Cervi has a bit more Pace, so depending on your playstyle, you might consider using him instead. Meanwhile, Gabarro looks like an exceptional player if you can link her into your squad. She comes from Liga F, so it might be difficult unless you're using players like Alexia Putelles and Caroline Hansen.

An outside-the-box player is Paixao who has good stats but is let down a bit by being in the Eredivisie. That said, he is Brazilian, so you might be able to fit him in. Meanwhile, Serie A teams should consider Radonjic, and Ligue 1 teams might go with Simon. Neither player is going to be a game-changer, but they're solid options in those two leagues.

EA Sports FC 24 is available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC now. The Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution expires on November 24.