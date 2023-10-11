EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Bruiser Wingback Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24's biggest addition to Ultimate Team is, without a doubt, Evolutions. These let players take lower-rated cards and upgrade them by completing specific objectives. While the top-end promo cards will almost always be better (at least during these early days), it's a relatively cheap way to upgrade your squad. On October 11, Electronic Arts dropped new Evolutions into EA Sports FC 24 called Bruiser Wingback. Using this, you'll be able to take a low-rated right back and turn them into a rock-solid player in your backfield. Let's take a look at the requirements for the Evolution and the best players to use it on.

What is the Bruiser Wingback Evolution in EA Sports FC 24?

This Evolution doesn't have the Pace boost many are looking for EA Sports FC 24, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of it. It's free after all. Plus, you'll be getting a stout defender in your backline. This player might not be able to seamlessly move into offense like some of the best fullbacks in the game, but they will keep your opponent in check. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind when you select the player you want to upgrade:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 85

Max Physical: 75

Position: RB (cannot have CB as a primary or secondary position)

Number of PlayStyles: Max 9

Once you complete all of the objectives associated with this Evolution, your player will get +9 Overall, +3 Pace, +5 Passing, +5 Dribbling, +10 Physical, +10 Defending, the Bruiser PlayStyle, and a Defensive Work Rate upgrade to High.

Best Rightback for EAFC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution

There are a ton of options available for this Evolution, but a few stand out from the crowd. Below, you'll find a quick list of the best options, followed by an explanation of why these are the players you should be looking at:

Max Aarons – AFC Bournemouth

Joe Scally – Monchengladbach

Samuelle Birindelli – Monza

Tim Weah – Juventus

Rico Lewis – Manchester City

Wilson Manafa – Granada CF

Again, there are a ton of great options here. The list above doesn't include possibilities like DeAndre Yedlin, Vitinho, and Carlos Akapo. That said, you can't go wrong with any of the options above. Weah is probably the best option if you still have access to the Welcome to Evolutions Evo. You can then partner that with both the Pacey Winger and Bruiser Wingback to create a do-it-all player. If he's too expensive, Birindelli is a great back-up option for Serie A sides.

In the Premier League, the best options are probably Max Aarons and Rico Lewis. Aarons does have higher Pace, which might make him more attractive, but Lewis is a bit easier to link to top players with the Man City link. Bundesliga players should consider Joe Scally. The USA international gets solid boosts across the board and links to the RTTK Giovanni Reyna that was free to earn last week. Finally, if you're working on a LaLiga side, Wilson Manafa's boosts make him an incredible option.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.