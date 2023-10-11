EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pacey Winger Evolution Upgrade

The most popular new feature in EA Sports FC 24 is Evolution players. With these, you can take lower-rated players and turn them into useable, meta studs. Today, EA dropped a new Evolution into Ultimate Team, this time targeting the right flank. The Pacey Winger Evo gives you the chance to take one of your favorite right-wingers and give them a big speed boost and two new PlayStyles. The rub is that you'll need to pay either 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. Because of that, you'll want to make sure you make the right choice, so here are the best options in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the Pacey Winger Evolution in EA Sports FC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Before getting into the best players, we first need to know who's even eligible. This Evolution can only be used by right-wingers who have an Overall rating of 81 or lower. They'll also need to have room in their PlayStyle repertoire to be able to add the two new ones, while also fitting several other requirements. Here is everything you'll need to keep in mind when picking a player:

Max Overall: 81

Position: RW

Max Pace: 85

Max Passing: 80

Max Dribbling: 85

Max Physical: 75

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

Once you finish all of the objectives associated with the Evolution, your player will get +4 Overall, +8 Pace, +4 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +3 Shooting, +4 Physical, and get the Quickstep and Rapid PlayStyles.

Best RWs for EAFC 24 Pacey Winger Evolution

There are a ton of potential options for this Evolution, which makes it difficult to narrow down exactly who to use. Below, you'll find players for most of the major leagues, as well as a few potential players from popular nations that are worth highlighting. Here's a quick list, followed by an explanation of why these players are top picks:

Malcolm – Al Hilal

Matteo Politano – Napoli FC

Alisha Lehmann – Aston Villa

Ahmad Diallo – Manchester United

Lucas Vazquez – Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic – Milan

Malcolm might seem like an odd pick, but it's worth remembering how many top-tier players ply their trade in the Saudi league these days. Plus, with Brazilian links, he should be easy to get into most teams. Getting his Pace boosted to 91 and dribbling up to 88 should make him an impressive player on the wing. Similarly, Alisha Lehman is a solid option for anyone rocking several Barclays WSL players but doesn't have the great nation links Malcolm does.

There are two Serie A players listed, and your choice of who to do largely comes down to whether or not you've already done the Welcome to Evolutions Upgrade. If you haven't, Pulisic is an excellent option because you can partner that Evo with Pacey Winger to turn him into a dynamo on the wings. If you've already done that Evolution, Pulisic is still an option, but not as attractive, which is why Politano might make sense. His boost isn't as big as Pulisic's, but it's going to make him very solid.

LaLiga teams will want to look to Lucas Vazquez. This upgrade makes him a player who can bomb up and down the wing from the right-back or right-wing positions. Another option is Takefusa Kubo, but he has a relatively cheap Player of the Month card in SBCs right now, which is slightly better than this upgrade, so you're better off just doing that.

Finally, for Premier League teams, a sneaky pick is Manchester United's Amad Diallo. Sure, he only gets up to 78 OVR, but his Pace boost is very nice and he'd make an excellent player for various objectives that are going to pop up over the course of the year.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.