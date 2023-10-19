EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution Upgrade

We're about three weeks into EA Sports FC 24's game cycle, so most Ultimate Team players likely already know the value of Evolution upgrades. This new way of upgrading cards lets you take a lower-rated player card and upgrade it into something more usable. Of course, most Evolutions can't compete with the top-end players you can get in packs, but they do provide fun ways of making your team's favorite players an option across EA Sports FC 24's different modes. On October 19, Electronic Arts dropped a new Evolution into EAFC 24 called Trailblazer Interceptor. You'll need to pay to unlock this Evolution, but if you do, you can make some big upgrades to one of your central midfielders. Let's take a look at the requirements for the Evo and the best players to use it on.

What is the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution in EA Sports FC 24?

This is probably the most extensive Evolution we've seen so far in EAFC 24. It has four levels to work through, so you're going to see some big upgrades across the board. Not only that, but your chosen player will get a boost to his or her defensive work rates and a new PlayStyle. Of course, that all comes at a hefty price as you'll need to drop either 75,000 Coins or 1,500 FC Points to buy it. For reference, that's, by far, the biggest asking price we've seen to date. Here are the requirements you need to keep in mind when selecting the player you want to upgrade:

Max Overall: 78

Max Pace: 78

Max Dribbling: 78

Max Defending: 75

Max Physical: 80

Position: CDM

Number of PlayStyles+: Max 0

Once you complete every level of the Evolution, your player will earn +8 Overall, +5 Pace, +6 Ball Control, +10 Reactions, +4 Passing, +16 Interceptions, +8 Stand Tackle, +6 Composure, +7 Physical, +8 Heading Accuracy, +8 Defensive Awareness, +8 Slide Tackle, +12 Agility, and +12 Balance, in addition to having their Defensive Work Rate boosted to High and the addition of the Intercept PlayStyle.

Best CDMs for EAFC 24 Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution

As always, there are all kinds of options for this Evolution; however, the more meta choices can be shrunken down to a relatively small pool. Below, you'll find a list of the best options, followed by an explanation of why these are the players you should be looking at:

Cari Roccaro – Chicago Red Stars

Nicolo Rovella – Latium

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Hicham Boudaoui – Nice

Dejan Ljubicic – FC Koln

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde – Wolves

Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG

The first thing to note is that to get the most out of each of these players, you'll ideally still have the Welcome to Evolutions Evo available. Of course, most players have probably already used that, but if you haven't, you can squeak an extra Overall or two out of each of these Evolutions before upgrading with the Trailblazers Interceptor.

Roccaro gets one of the bigger boosts but is obviously less linkable than many of the other players given the league she plays in and her country. That said, if you can make it work, she'll make a great CDM. Players like Gallagher and Bellegarde don't get quite as big of a boost but are obviously much easier to fit into a squad given they're in the Premier League.

Rovella is going to be a popular option because his final card has most of the important stats for the position at 80 or above. Obviously, playing in the Italian league makes it a little harder to get into some teams, but he's probably the best option if you choose to take on this Evolution.

The rest of the options fill out holes in most of the major five leagues. Unfortunately for LaLiga teams, we weren't able to find anyone that really fits the bill, though you may be able to slide in either Bellegarde or Zaire-Emery given that they claim France as their home nation.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution is available until November 8.