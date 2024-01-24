EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution Upgrade

Today, EA Sports FC 24 added another Evolution to Ultimate Team to celebrate the ongoing Team of the Year promotion. This time, players will be able to take one of their Icons and give them a nice boost. It'll also come with two new PlayStyles and a Weak Foot boost. The bad news for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is that it's one of the most expensive ones we've seen this year. Plus, it's hard to see many of these cards competing with some of the high-rated cards coming into the game during TOTY, making this a head-scratcher from developer Electronic Arts. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution?

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Again, this is a paid Evolution. Players will need to spend either 200,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. That's a steep cost, tying the previous Icon Evolution for the most expensive one EA has dropped this year. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 91

Max Pace: 76

Max Passing: 84

Max Defending: 94

Max Physical: 88

Rarity: Icon

Max PlayStyles: 8

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +4 Pace, +5 Shooting, +4 Dribbling, +2 Physical, +6 Passing, +1 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, and the Pinged Pass and Bruiser PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution

To be clear, there's no reason to rush out and buy one of the players below. If you don't already have them in your club, it's not worth spending to grab them off the transfer market and then drop 200,000 Coins on the Evolution. Here's the list:

Alessandro Nesta – Italy

Franco Baresi – Italy

Carles Puyol – Spain

Bobby Moore – England

Both Italians are quality players, and this Evolution gives them a good enough pace injection to make things interesting. Again, don't go making any extra purchases, but if you have either of them, it might be worth buying the Evolution. Nesta is especially interesting because this puts him a bit above his Thunderstruck version, and that card would run you 270,000 Coins on the market.

Puyol and Moore are less usable in terms of speed, though many would probably say the same about Baresi. Nesta is the only player who gets into the 80-pace range, so you're not looking at any true speedsters. That said, if you're looking for a tank for your backline, all four guys will do the job.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution expires on February 21.