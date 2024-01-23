EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution Upgrade

Developer Electronic Arts continues the slow roll-out of its yearly Team of the Year promotion in EA Sports FC 24. Today, Ultimate Team fans were treated to the largest drop yet, as eight defenders and two goalkeepers were added to packs. You'll need to be extremely lucky to pack one of those, but EA Sports did add a new Evolution to Ultimate Team that anyone can complete. Below, you'll find a full rundown of the TOTY Center Back Evolution in EA Sports FC 24, including a list of some of the best players to use if you decide to complete it.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution?

The good news is that this is free Evolution, making it something everyone should complete if they have the time. If nothing else, you can take an 85 OVR card from your club, boost it up to an 89 OVR, and use it for fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 82

Max Physical: 88

Position: CB

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +3 Pace, +4 Passing, +4 Defending, +5 Aggression, +4 Jumping, +4 Strength, +3 Dribbling, the Intercept PlayStyle, and the Jockey PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution

Unless you have a previously evolved player, you're mostly looking at the usual suspects here. There aren't many options using special cards, making this one cheap to complete, but not quite as exciting as players were hoping for. Here's the list:

William Saliba – Arsenal

David Alaba – Real Madrid

Kim Min Jae – Bayern Munich

Bremer – Juventus

Matheus Reis (Squad Foundations) – Sporting CP

Thankfully, most of the best leagues have solid options. All of the players above are either free objectives (Reis) or cheap Gold Rares that you can easily pick up. Saliba is likely the best option of the quartet because he has the most Pace. He might not keep up with some of the speedier attackers, but he'll do the job. Plus, he only gets up to 87 OVR, meaning he might have room for growth with future Evolutions.

Alaba and Min Jae have been targets for Evolutions all year, so you might've already used one of them. That said, they're solid options. The same goes for Bremer who also brings great nation links with Brazil. Speaking of Brazilians, if you want to go out of the box a bit, Reis' Squad Foundations card has good stats and can flex out to LB. He doesn't have enough Pace to be a threat to get forward, but he'll give you a stout third defender if that suits your playstyle.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution expires on February 20.