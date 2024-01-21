EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution Upgrade

With EA Sports FC 24 well into its annual Team of the Year promotion, the developers at Electronic Arts are dropping all kinds of new ways to upgrade player cards into Ultimate Team. One of the more fun ways to do it is by completing Evolution challenges, which let you take a low-rated player and boost them into a star. Today, EA Sports FC 24 added the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution to the game, giving everyone an easy-to-complete upgrade for a CM. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best options.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. If you decide to take it on, you'll need to pay either 75,000 Coins or 350 FC Points. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 79

Max Pace: 79

Max Dribbling: 77

Max Physical: 77

Position: CM

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +11 Overall, +9 Shooting, +11 Passing, +10 Defending, +9 Physical, +10 Drbbling, +6 Pace, +1 Weak Foot, the Pinged Pass and Anticipate PlayStyles, and the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution

Considering you're able to upgrade a player all the way up to 90 OVR, this is definitely an Evolution worth considering. Some of the best options do require you to use other Evos to get the most out of them, but the ones below can be completed from the card's base level. Here's the list:

Tyler Adams – Bournemouth

Yves Bissouma – Spurs

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Kalvin Phillips – Manchester City

Nicolo Rovella – Latium

Adams takes the cake here. While he only gets up to 89 OVR, his combination of speed and defense makes him a valuable option. Plus, he lets you link to the new Player Moments Alex Morgan that dropped into SBCs today. Obviously, she's not someone everyone will complete, but with all the extra fodder floating around during TOTY, she'll be relatively cheap to complete.

The rest of the list mostly sticks to the Premier League. Bissouma, Gallagher, and Phillips are all solid options. Gallagher is the best option if you want a player who can get forward, while the other two are much better in defense. Finally, Rovella comes from the Italian leagues to give you a player who is going to feel great on the ball given his solid mix of agility and balance.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution expires on February 18.