EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Right Side Star Evolution Upgrades

The full Team of the Year and Honorable Mentions are now in EA Sports FC 24. Players can get new cards in more places than packs though. The developers at Electronic Arts have dropped new Objectives, Squad Building Challenges, and one new Evolution. This one lets you take one of your lower-rated Right Wings and give it a healthy boost. Even better, once you finish the Evolution, the card will have the TOTY Honorable Mention background, giving it that extra flair. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the new Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 and a list of the best players to use.

What is the EAFC 24 Right Side Star Evolution?

The good news is that this Evolution is completely free, which means everyone should do it even if you're only getting high-rated fodder. That said, it does include a Skill Move boost, so it has enough utility that you can probably take advantage of it. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 86

Max Shooting: 87

Max Dribbling: 86

Max Physical: 86

Position: RW

Max PlayStyles: 9

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +4 Shooting, +3 Dribbling, +3 Pace, +3 Passing, +2 Physical, +1 Skill Move, and the Chip Shot PlayStyle.

The Best Players for the Right Side Star Evolution

As usual, some of the best options for this Evolution are Team of the Week players who have inflated prices thanks to SBCs and leaks. That said, there are a few Rare Golds that cut the mustard, especially if you're just starting to build a team. Here's the list:

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

Svenja Huth – Wolfsburg

Matteo Politano – Napoli

Malcom – Al Hilal

The first three players will all hit their highest mark with this Evolution without needing any extra help. All three also have solid pace and can flex to the center of the field, making them attractive options for anyone wanting to use this Evolution on a second striker or CAM. Gnabry is the better shooter of the three, but Sterling and Huth both out-dribble him slightly. The key here is to figure out who fits your team's makeup and go with that.

On the other hand, if you still have the Cut Inside Evolution and are willing to spend Coins to use it, Politano and Malcom can be turned into much better players. Without the Cut Inside upgrade though, you're using this with the hope that future Evolutions will let you upgrade either player even more.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Right Side Star Evolution expires on February 23.