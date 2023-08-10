EA Sports FC 24 Beta: How to Get In, Dates to Know

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch on September 29 (September 22 if you buy the Ultimate Edition), but Electronic Arts has recently kicked off a closed beta to help get feedback about the game ahead of its release. Of course, with a game as popular as EA Sports FC 24, there are going to be tons of players hoping to get into the closed beta and there unfortunately isn't an exact science to doing so. That said, we've put together a quick rundown with all the information you need to know about the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta.

When does the EA FC 24 closed beta start?

The EA Sports FC 24 closed beta began on August 10 at 1 PM ET. Codes started to go out the day before, meaning that players could download the beta before it launched. That said, the beta will run through August 31 and EA will continue to drop more codes throughout the process. Even if you didn't make the original cut, you still have a chance to get in.

How to get into the EA FC 24 closed beta

Unfortunately, there's no tried and true method for getting yourself a code. The best thing you can do is follow the steps outlined by EA. You can find them below:

Signed up for Community Playtesting on the EA website

Are at least 18 years old

Use a PlayStation or Xbox console from the UK or North America

Have an active PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription

Have an internet connection

Accepted the User and FC 24 Beta Agreement

Played FIFA 23 regularly

Once you've done all that, you'll have the chance to be in the beta, but remember that nothing is guaranteed. On top of that, each code comes with a random selection of modes you'll have access to, meaning you might not be able to play your preferred mode. That said, everyone gets access to Play Now, so you'll at least be able to try out basic gameplay.

Whether you're selected or not, we're not too far away from EA Sports FC 24's launch. With so much to look forward to in both Ultimate Team and Career mode, it seems like this is shaping up to be a solid start to the EA FC 24 season. Until then, just make sure you're checking your e-mail each day to see if you've been invited to the beta.