Latest EA Sports FC 24 Trailer Shows Off Matchday Improvements

Over the last few weeks, Electronic Arts has slowly been pumping out footage ahead of EA Sports FC 24's September release. Thus far, that's included looks at the gameplay improvements EA FC 24 is bringing, along with a deep dive into the change EA has made to both manager and player Career Mode. Now, the team has provided fans with a look at the new matchday experience that affects every single game you'll play when you load up EA Sports FC 24 next month.

The newest deep dive starts off with a look into the graphical improvements EA Sports FC 24 is adding to the on- and off-field presentation. Anyone who's been paying attention to improvements Electronic Arts has been making to its sports games this off-season will recognize the Sapien technology that was first shown off in Madden NFL 24. This tech essentially rewrites the skeletons of every character in the game, making them look more realistic.

EA also gave us a look at the new lighting that they say makes players "pop" off the screen more than last year. Then, we got a look at how the team is using HyperMotionV to overlay stats onto the field. We saw this in FIFA 23 as well, but EA has increased where you'll see it, showing you stats like your players' fatigue levels dynamically and overlaying possession stats in the middle of games. The team has also added several dynamic camera shots to the middle of games that can show off the commentary box, a ref cam on the field, and several others. Plus, there's actually a brand new camera angle that seems to be a bit pulled back from FIFA 23's default, giving players a more comprehensive view of the pitch.

The changes seen in the matchday trailer aren't going to be game-changing for EA Sports FC 24, but they will be something you notice every time you boot up the game. Getting these things right will help make for a more true-to-life experience, giving players a virtual pitch that feels just like what they see every weekend. EA Sports FC 24 is out on September 29 (September 22 if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition) on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.