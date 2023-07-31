EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode Deep Dive Focuses On Player Control

EA Sports FC 24 was officially unveiled a few weeks ago, and players got their first look at how Electronic Arts is changing the on-field product with a gameplay deep dive soon after. However, that's only half of what players care about as the changes to modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode are just as important as what's happening on the pitch. Today, EA Sports FC 24 finally dropped the Career Mode trailer, giving fans a much better idea of the changes coming to both Manager and Player Career Mode when EA FC 24 ships on September 29 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

Starting with Manager Career, the EA Sports devs showed off the new ways players will be able to prepare their team both before and during a match. Now, you'll be able to sign assistant coaches to your club who can help progress players faster in key areas to make them fit your system. You'll also be able to look at your opponent's tactics before a match and set up your squad to best counter-attack them. Finally, players will now be able to spectate live matches as the coach, changing tactics on the fly in an enhanced version of the simulation options we've seen in previous games.

Write your own footballing story as a player or manager in #FC24 Career.



Pre-Order #FC24 now: https://t.co/8eVzx2tRYP pic.twitter.com/ZX554R5sW6 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 31, 2023

Player Career is taking some major steps as well, adding a new player agent who is said to dynamically give you milestones to accomplish that will help you get to your dream club. EA FC 24 is also using PlayStyles for Player Career, which are essentially upgradeable and more fully-featured versions of Traits from older games. They're tying this into the Personalities that were introduced last year, and if you max out a Personality, you'll have the opportunity to max out a PlayStyle, making you a world-class athlete in that specific trait.

On top of all this, both modes have added several new celebratory moments with full cutscenes. This includes the Ballon d'Or celebration, which is the award given to the best soccer player in the world each year. In short, it's not the game-changing year for the mode some players have been asking for, but EA Sports FC 24 certainly seems to be making important improvements to realism in its Career Mode that should be welcome additions. Now, we just have to keep our fingers crossed that EAFC 25 will finally bring Online Career Mode.