EA Sports FC 24 Confirms First Icon

EA Sports FC 24 was given its official gameplay trailer on July 13. Alongside that trailer, fans got their first look at the first new Icon coming when EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29. This is just the first of many players to get announced, but since this will be the first time men and women are playable alongside each other in Ultimate Team, it only makes sense for EA to lead off with the greatest player in United States Women's Soccer history. Mia Hamm became the first revealed Icon for EA Sports FC 24 when she took the field from Luis Figo in the announce trailer and scored a banger after getting incredible service from modern-day USWNT star Trinity Rodman.

Of course, the addition of Hamm to the Icon roster isn't too surprising. Her inclusion was leaked earlier this week, but it's still great to see EA Sports include her from the jump. Fans of the women's game will remember her team's incredible run to the gold medal in the 1999 Women's World Cup, which kicked off an era of dominance for US Women's Soccer that continues to this day. In fact, since she ended her career, the US hasn't gone below second in the FIFA Women's World Cup rankings, boasting a jaw-dropping 5,638 days as the best team in the world.

Outside of Hamm, several players have been leaked by various sources on Twitter. These leaks come courtesy of FUT Sheriff who has a long history of successfully leaking nearly every promo in FIFA 23. So, while the below names need to be taken with a grain of salt, it is very likely that we'll see them pop up in the coming weeks. The leaked Icons are Bobby Charlton, Zico, and Franck Ribery, while the leaked Heroes are Vincent Kompany, Tomáš Rosický, Dimitar Berbatov, Alex Scott, and Wesley Sneijder. Sheriff also claims that both Jari Litmanen and Rui Costa are changing from Icons to Heroes this year and that there are at least nine more male Icons or Heroes to be announced.

Fortunately, we should start to learn more about these players in the coming weeks. EA Sports FC 24 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms on September 29, though you can purchase early access via the Ultimate Edition and get in on September 22 if you want. Regardless of when you hop in, this should be a great year for EA FC as the developers seek to prove themselves after ditching the FIFA license.