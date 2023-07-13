EA Sports FC 24 Pre-Orders Revealed: Ultimate Edition, Bonuses, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

EA Sports FC 24 is the new name for Electronic Arts' long-running FIFA series now that it's decided not to renew its license with the soccer governing body. After months of waiting to see what changes EA would make alongside the name change, EAFC 24 has finally been revealed. Fans will be happy to note that the team has spent the year implementing key technology like Sapien and Hypermotion V to provide what it calls the most realistic on-field product yet. With that in mind, EA has opened up pre-orders for EA Sports FC 24 on July 13, offering a few different editions for players to purchase. Here are all of the different editions and what you'll get for ordering them.

Standard Edition

This edition is simply the base game, though you can pick up a few bonuses if you pre-order it before August 22. Anyone who purchases the Standard Edition before then will get an untradeable Champions League or Women's Champions League Hero card in Ultimate Team on November 27. If you wait until after August 22, you will still get a 10-game loan card for cover star Erling Haaland, two 5-game loans for Ultimate Team Ambassadors, and Dual Entitlement on consoles, meaning you can play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with a single copy.

The Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will cost $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This edition will cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Look for pre-orders to open up here on Amazon and here at GameStop soon.

Ultimate Edition

This is the edition to buy if you are someone who plays EA Sports FC all year, especially if you're an Ultimate Team player. It includes everything in the Standard Edition, along with several other bonuses. You'll get the Nike X EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit, a 24-game loan of a Nike Ultimate Team Campaign player, access to the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign, up to seven days early access, 4,600 FC Points, and a Team of the Week 1 card in Ultimate Team.

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will cost $99.99 on all platforms. Look for pre-orders to open up here on Amazon and here at GameStop soon.

EA Sports FC 24 is out on September 29 for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you order the Ultimate Edition, remember that you'll get into the early access period, which begins on September 22.