EA Sports FC Mobile Reveals Cover Athlete, Release Date

FIFA Mobile is the popular mobile offshoot of Electronic Arts' long-running series. Like the console and PC versions, the mobile game resets progression, but it doesn't do it on as strict of a schedule as the other versions. In fact, because of questions around the FIFA license, EA extending the lifespan of FIFA Mobile 22, dropping the numeral, and letting that game last two full years. Now that EA Sports FC is taking over, EA has announced that EA Sports FC Mobile will officially launch on September 26. While we're still waiting for the bulk of gameplay details, the reveal did pull back the curtain on a few important details.

Alongside the September 26 release date for EA Sports FC Mobile, the team revealed that Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. is the cover athlete for the new version of the game. Of course, if you previously installed FIFA Mobile, this will serve as a simple update to that game, but it does seem like the team is making several improvements beyond adding Vini Jr. EA FC Mobile is getting a new update to its broadcast package, which provides new intro scenes for each match, a new camera angle during gameplay, and several other improvements.

On top of that, EA Sports FC Mobile is adding several new gameplay features, though EA hasn't explained exactly how they'll all work yet. For example, it is touting an "Elite Shooting System," as well as "True Player Personality and Dynamic Game Speed," but we won't be learning the specifics until EA starts dropping weekly deep dives on August 24. Also on that day, EA is kicking off an EA Sports FC Mobile Founder of the World's Game event in FIFA Mobile, which will let you earn various rewards that come forward with you to EA Sports FC Mobile. This includes the opportunity to unlock the Founder's Premium Star Pass. It's not clear if you'll also be able to buy this as you can with FIFA Mobile Star Passes or not, but EA will certainly give us those details soon.

EA Sports FC Mobile is coming on September 26, but remember to hop into FIFA Mobile on August 24 to take part in the Founder's event if you're planning to play the new version. Getting those extra items will surely be a nice boost to your early-game prospects.