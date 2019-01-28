‘Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain’ Gets Official Release Date

If you're all about saving the world from giant aliens and bugs, then you've no doubt played the Earth Defense Force games, including the recent release of Earth Defense Force 5. But things are about to get really serious on the global-rescue front, as D3Publisher has provided a release date for its latest entry, Iron Rain.

This game, developed by Yuke's (instead of the usual team at Sandlot), will take a much more dramatic turn, though you'll still be able to choose from various soldiers, including the Trooper, the Jet Lifter, the Heavy Striker and the all new Prowl Rider. And you'll be able to take them for a test drive against vicious alien invaders when the game launches on PlayStation 4 on April 11. That's a global release.

The game can be pre-ordered on PlayStation Network now, including the standard edition for $59.99 and the ultimate edition for $89.99. Doing so will net you some exclusive costumes and a "critical weapon" to help you turn the tide.

Here's how the story will go down, according to the publisher:

"Twelve years have been passed since mankind's first encounter with the alien 'Aggressor' invasion that devastated planet Earth. In this time of great despair, the battle to free mankind from the Aggressor's extended assault continues in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain."

The game will feature over 50 "intense, story-driven missions," along with the "charming B-movie dialogue and settings" that we've seen inspired by classic Godzilla and other monster films.

"This focus on pitting players against an overwhelming force of enemies continues in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain while introducing exciting new gear and technology for stalwart Earth Defense Force soldiers and a brand-new separatist faction, the Kindred Rebellion. Players will need all the help they can get as the Aggressor's alien invasion of giant insects, monsters, and mechs continues to rain down terror around the world," the publisher explained.

Iron Rain will also introduce multiplayer components, as well as character customization, as you can map your character with design goods and weapons.

This one should be a lot of fun once it drops. In the meantime, you can check out Earth Defense Force 5, which we tell you more about in our review.

