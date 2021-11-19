Earthworm Jim Animated Series in Development

Earthworm Jim is no stranger to television, and soon the video game series will receive a second animated adaptation. According to Variety, Interplay Entertainment has created a new TV and film studio, which is partnering with APA on the project, while animation is being provided by Passion Pictures. Interplay’s new studio is being led by Michel K. Parandi, who is also working with producer Aaron Billet on the series. In an interview with Variety, Parandi talked up the potential of the series, while also providing some hints about what fans can expect to see from it.

“I remember loving ‘Earthworm Jim’ as a kid,” Parandi told Variety. “And there’sso much potential in this story universe: a galaxy full of animalsbattling for power. Jim is an earthworm in a universe where Earth isnothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal andcomical, but it’s also relatable.”

The original Earthworm Jim released in 1994 on Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, inspiring several sequels, an animated cartoon, action figures, and comics. The series has remained mostly dormant for the last two decades, outside of a (now delisted) remake of the original game that released in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Since a lot of the players that grew up with these games are older now, the new series will attempt to cater to them, while also seeking out new fans.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to create a show for an iconiccharacter that we grew up both playing on Genesis, and watching on TV,”producer Aaron Billet told Variety. “The fans have matured and deserve a current take as webring in new audiences.”

Naturally, the announcement has drawn questions about Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNapel’s role in the series. TenNapel has a history of making homophobic and transphobic comments on social media. On Twitter, Interplay Entertainment has stated that TenNapel will not be involved with the show’s production. Following the show’s announcement, a new Earthworm Jim Twitter account was asked whether the character supports Trans rights. The account replied with “I say Trans Rights are Human Rights, baby,” so perhaps TenNapel’s influence truly has come to an end!

