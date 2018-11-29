EBay is About to Launch a 25% Off Sale

UPDATE: Apparently, this is some sort of secret sale only covers “select items”. We’ve reached out to find out what those items are and will update if and when the info becomes available. UPDATE 2: The sale is aimed at “targeted users”. We’re not sure what the criteria is, but if you see the discount code pop up on an eBay checkout page, you’re one of those users.

Starting at 8am PST (11am EST) today, November 29th, and running until 11:59pm PST (2:59pm EST) December 1st / 2nd, eBay will be running a 25% off sale on “eligible items” when you use the code PSAVE25 at checkout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this is one of eBay’s 25% off but not really 25% off sales, because it has a savings cap – in this case $25 (the terms and conditions are available here). That’s not great for more expensive items, but if there’s something that’s $100 or less on your wish list then it offers up quite a bargain at a time when the Black Friday/Cyber Monday-level deals are hard to come by. At this point, we don’t know what will be eligible, but individual games, controllers, microSD cards, PlayStation Plus / Xbox Live Gold memberships, toys and the like would be prime targets.

You can shop eBay’s entire gaming section here (the seller antonline is among the best places to shop for gaming gear). You can shop microSD cards here. Toys are available here. Ebay notes that eligible items will have “the coupon code PSAVE25 displayed on the checkout page”.

Even though the sale runs until December 1st, the hottest items will likely sell out way before then, so take advantage of the deal while you can. If the sale doesn’t apply to the gaming gear, electronics, and toys that you’re looking for, just head on over to eBay’s main page. Odds are they will point you in the direction of other items that you might be interested in saving $25 on when the deal goes live.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.