Elden Ring Hits 20 Million Copies Sold

After releasing roughly a year ago, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer FromSoftware have today revealed that Elden Ring has now surpassed 20 million copies sold. Upon its arrival roughly one year ago exactly, Elden Ring was met with widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. Since that time, the game has continued to sell at an incredibly high rate, leading it to now being one of the best-selling action titles ever made.

Announced in a new message on social media, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco shared that 20 million "Tarnished" have now experienced Elden Ring for themselves across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. While FromSoftware has gained notoriety over the past decade thanks to its Soulslike subgenre that it helped establish with titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Elden Ring is far and away the most successful game that the studio has ever released.

"Our heartfelt thanks for your support and companionship on this journey," FromSoftware and Bandai Namco said in the post.

Considering how many copies of Elden Ring have been sold, it would seem logical for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco to release DLC for the game in the future. Currently, no such plans for DLC have been announced, but numerous leaks and rumors in recent months have suggested that such a reveal could be on the horizon. With the one-year anniversary of Elden Ring coming up in just a few short days, perhaps we'll get a notable announcement on this front before February comes to a close.

Looking further down the line, it also seems likely that a sequel to Elden Ring will come about one day. Although this project is surely quite far off, the fact that the game has sold over 20 million units surely means that Bandai Namco is requesting another entry in the series from FromSoftware. In the near term, though, FromSoftware is focused on releasing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which is set to launch later in 2023.

Are you surprised to see the heights that Elden Ring has reached? And do you think that it's only a matter of time until DLC for the game is unveiled? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.